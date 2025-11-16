India fall into their own trap after spin woes return to haunt them in Kolkata; South Africa take series lead

India slumped to a deflating defeat on a treacherous Eden Gardens surface, losing the first Test to South Africa after collapsing in pursuit of a modest 124 in Kolkata. What appeared a straightforward chase quickly unravelled into a full-blown crisis as Simon Harmer spearheaded a ruthless South African attack that sliced through a fragile batting line-up already weakened by the absence of injured captain Shubman Gill. Simon Harmer with teammates after the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja.(PTI)

In under three days, just over 400 runs and all 40 wickets painted the picture of a surface flirting with the unplayable, and of a visiting side that handled the chaos far better. Temba Bavuma’s gritty fifty, Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket burst, Harmer’s decisive spell, and Washington Sundar’s resistance all served as subplots in a Test destined to be remembered for its raw ferocity and the storm of debate the pitch ignited.

Bavuma’s 55 stands tallest in a scrap

The template for the match was set on Day 1. South Africa, having opted to bat, were blown away for 159 as Bumrah produced yet another masterclass in home conditions. His figures of 5/27 ripped out the top and middle order, with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav mopping up around him.

India’s reply was only 30 runs better. KL Rahul’s 39 anchored their first-innings total of 189, with Sundar's patient 29 at number three, and cameos from Rishabh Pant and Jadeja gave the innings just enough substance. Harmer was naggingly brilliant even then, taking three key wickets, while Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen chipped away to make sure India never got out of sight.

The match pivoted decisively on Bavuma’s second-innings resistance. South Africa resumed day 3 at 93/7, just 63 runs ahead and staring at a heavy defeat. Instead, their captain crafted a 55 off 136 balls, the first and only half-century of the Test on a pitch that had batters groping against sharp turn and variable bounce. He farmed the strike, shielded the tail, and added priceless runs with Bosch and the lower order to drag South Africa to 153, stretching the lead to 123. By the time the last wicket fell, Bavuma had done more than just add runs; he had changed the momentum of the game.

India’s chase falls apart without Gill

India’s pursuit began and never quite recovered. Jansen, fresh from a hostile first innings spell, removed both openers in his first couple of overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck and KL Rahul for one, to leave the hosts 10/2 at lunch.

With Gill sidelined by a neck spasm and placed under observation, Sundar stepped into a vital role. His gritty 31 off 92 deliveries kept India afloat when the chase threatened to fall apart. The stands he built with Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel proved especially crucial, offering India brief passages of stability amid the collapse. But once Jadeja was dismissed, Harmer started to spin his web, and the pressure became suffocating.

With only two wickets left in the bank, Axar Patel decided to take on Keshav Maharaj. He hit two sixes and a boundary in an over, giving India hope. But Maharaj had the last laughm dismissing Axar, and ending India’s hopes with it. Siraj’s knock lasted only one ball, and the South Africans won the game by 30 runs.

This result gives South Africa their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, turning the next match in Guwahati into a high-stakes affair. India must win to level the series and keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, adding even more weight to an already engaging contest.