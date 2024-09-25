Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja team up to 'bully' R Ashwin with MS Dhoni-inspired meme onboard flight to Kanpur

Team India's flight to Kanpur was a light-hearted affair as players looked in high spirits following a dominant win in the first Test against Bangladesh. In a video shared by the BCCI, the players were seen having fun, and during one such moment, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah teamed up to pull the leg of star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah (R) pulls R Ashwin's leg during flight to Kanpur(X/BCCI)

Fresh off a match-winning performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin found himself on the receiving end of a playful prank involving an iconic MS Dhoni-inspired meme.

The duo 'bullied' Ashwin with the viral phrase "Anna for a reason," referencing the popular 'Thala for a reason' meme, that was initially used as a tribute to Dhoni's leadership and presence. Over time, the excessive use of the phrase turned it into a meme.

While on the flight to Kanpur, Bumrah teased Ashwin, using the phrase, seemingly to laud Ashwin’s contributions in India's dominant 280-run victory over Bangladesh. Jadeja, who was seated beside Ashwin, quickly joined in on the fun, repeating the same phrase.

Despite the teasing, Ashwin took it all in stride, smiling as he humorously remarked that he was being ‘bullied’ by his teammates. Bumrah, laughing it off, clarified that his words were nothing more than 'appreciation' for Ashwin’s heroics.

Watch:

Playing on his home turf in Chennai, the veteran off-spinner delivered an inspired performance that saw him score a crucial 113 with the bat and claim six wickets in Bangladesh's second innings. His century had helped India recover from 144/6 to a solid total of 376, a foundation that proved pivotal in the match's outcome. His six wickets further shattered any hopes of a Bangladesh resurgence.

Ashwin’s century was made even more special by the support he received from Jadeja, who contributed a brisk 86 during a critical partnership. Together, the duo swung the momentum back in India’s favoUr, setting the stage for Bumrah and the rest of the bowling attack to seal the victory. Bumrah also played his part, picking up four wickets in the first innings, which dismantled the Bangladesh top order.

With the second Test scheduled for September 27 in Kanpur, Ashwin's role is expected to be even more critical, as India is likely to field a spin-heavy lineup. The black soil pitch is anticipated to offer significant turn, and the veteran spinner will be looking to build on his Chennai performance as India aims for a series sweep.