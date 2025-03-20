Jasprit Bumrah returns to NCA to seek clearance for IPL 2025, could take at least a week as MI wait with baited breath

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, on Thursday, returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to seek clearance to play in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there is renewed optimism for both Bumrah and Mumbai Indians around his progress as the franchise waits with bated breath for a positive update. Jasprit Bumrah could miss only first two IPL 2025 matches(ANI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah last visited the facility a week ago when he experienced pain and discomfort during bowling. The NCA managers then advised him of specific exercises and asked him to return later.

The report added that if the 31-year-old feels comfortable bowling this time and does not experience any discomfort, he is likely to get a clearance from the NCA. However, it could still take him at least a week, implying that he will surely miss Mumbai's opening two games - against Chennai Super Kings on March 23 and Gujarat Titans on March 29. If all goes well, Bumrah could return to action for the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.

What did Mahela Jayawardene say about Bumrah?

When asked about an update on the India star during Mumbai Indians' press conference before the start of the season, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene sounded optimistic.

He said: "He just started that progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner. Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years."

The report also added that Sanju Samson, who had suffered a finger injury during India's home T20I series in January against England, will return to the NCA next month to seek clearance. For now, he is likely to feature in the initial few games for Rajasthan Royals purely as a batter and hence the franchise named Riyan Parag their makeshift skipper.