Jasprit Bumrah’s body language sparks concern as question emerges over fitness: 'Cannot imagine him bowling like this'

Jasprit Bumrah is going through a phase that feels unfamiliar for a bowler of his calibre. Five matches without a wicket is not something usually associated with him, given his reputation for delivering breakthroughs at crucial moments. Captains have long relied on him to turn games, but this IPL season, he seems to have hit a roadblock.

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to take a wicket in IPL this year.(Hindustan Times)

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He has been experimenting, mixing up his variations and trying different approaches, yet the results haven’t followed. There are glimpses of control and discipline, but the sharp, decisive edge that defines his bowling has been missing. For someone known for his ability to strike under pressure, it’s a rare lean patch he will be keen to move past quickly.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared his perspective on Bumrah’s lean patch, pointing to a visible dip in rhythm and body language. He suggested that the pacer may not be at full fitness, noting how his usual control and sharpness have looked a bit off compared to his peak.

“I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is not 100 per cent fit, to be honest. This is my perception and my belief. When we are watching Bumrah bowl, the body language we are seeing is not the same as what we saw in the World Cup or even before that. So I sometimes feel that he is not at his best. Because Jasprit Bumrah does not usually miss his lengths like this, and he does not usually get hit like this. If he were 100 per cent fit, I cannot imagine Jasprit Bumrah bowling like this and continuing like this. So I feel that somewhere, he is not 100 per cent fit," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

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{{^usCountry}} He further reflected on Bumrah’s current struggles, pointing out that the usual sharpness and late movement in his bowling seem to have faded a bit. He noted that while form naturally fluctuates, Bumrah appears to be going through a phase where things are not quite falling into place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further reflected on Bumrah’s current struggles, pointing out that the usual sharpness and late movement in his bowling seem to have faded a bit. He noted that while form naturally fluctuates, Bumrah appears to be going through a phase where things are not quite falling into place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It feels like that zing in Bumrah’s bowling is missing. It seems like that ball which used to come in quickly and hit the bat hard is slightly lacking now. Form doesn’t always stay the same, and it’s not like Bumrah will bowl brilliantly every time or have a great spell in every match. Right now it feels like he is going through a phase where things are not quite working.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It feels like that zing in Bumrah’s bowling is missing. It seems like that ball which used to come in quickly and hit the bat hard is slightly lacking now. Form doesn’t always stay the same, and it’s not like Bumrah will bowl brilliantly every time or have a great spell in every match. Right now it feels like he is going through a phase where things are not quite working.” {{/usCountry}}

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