Jasprit Bumrah’s Champions Trophy hopes slim, BCCI to wait

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah’s prospects of recovering in time for the ICC Champions Trophy starting on February 19 remains slim. However, the Indian think tank and selectors will wait as late as possible to see if the speedster can make it without putting his future career at risk. Jasprit Bumrah looks at his Player of the Series award for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (AFP)

Playing in one competitive match is being kept as a marker to see if Bumrah should take the flight to Dubai for India’s first match against Bangladesh there on February 20. “Ideally, he should be fit to play in at least one ODI against England. We have almost a month in hand,” a BCCI official said. “That’s when the physios and he himself can be sure if he is ready to take the workload of an ODI competition after being away from the game.”

India’s pace spearhead bowled more than 151 overs for a haul of 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 in a sensational performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, but shouldering the heavy load led to back spasms during the final Test in Sydney in the first week of January.

India’s provisional CT squad will be declared in Mumbai on January 19 and the selectors can name Bumrah, subject to fitness. The final of the three England ODIs at home is on February 12, while February 11 midnight is the deadline for teams to send the final squad to ICC. After that no changes can be made, other than injury replacements with the approval of the ICC technical committee. The second England ODI is scheduled for February 9.

Bumrah, one learns, has currently been advised a period of ‘offloading’ based on the scan reports of his back, done after he suffered spasms in Sydney. Once Bumrah returns to bowling in the nets, his workload will be closely monitored. The scans have shown no fracture.

“After he begins to bowl, if he feels pain-free, one can look at the possibility. But there is no way any risk will be taken,” the board official added.

With Bumrah’s all-format proficiency and his troubled past with back issues, medical advice is being followed strictly. Bumrah has also consulted with Dr.Rowan Schouten, the orthopedic surgeon in New Zealand who operated on his lower back in March 2023.

If Bumrah’s full recovery stretches to the first week of March, the possibility of him joining mid-way through the tournament – India’s last league match against New Zealand is on March 2 and the semis and final, should India qualify, are on March 4 and 9 – is not straightforward as it will be contingent on tournament rules, and the mandatory injury replacement clause.

If his rehab takes longer, Mohammed Shami, who will return to action after an international break of 14 months in this month’s T20Is against England, is expected to confirm his place, to bowl with the new ball and at the death. BCCI medical officials were extra careful with Shami’s return too and his bowling fitness will be closely monitored during the England series.

Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been in good form in domestic cricket, are expected to shoulder the pace-bowling duties in Dubai. Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana can also be in the fray for back-up pacer if Bumrah doesn’t make it.