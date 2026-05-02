Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL slump triggered by T20 World Cup hangover: 'He has gone over the top'

Jasprit Bumrah’s struggles have unexpectedly become one of the major talking points of IPL 2026, something few would have predicted before the tournament began. Coming off a stellar T20 World Cup where he played a key role in India’s title defence, Bumrah entered the season with high expectations. Over the years, he has been a proven match-winner for both India and Mumbai Indians, consistently delivering in pressure situations. His reputation as a bowler who unsettles batters with pace, precision, and control has rarely been questioned.

Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling in the ongoing IPL.(AP)

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However, this season has told a different story. Bumrah has found it difficult to maintain his usual standards, conceding runs at an uncharacteristic rate while picking up just two wickets in nine matches. His dip in form has mirrored MI’s struggles, with the team currently languishing in ninth place on the points table and facing an uphill battle to stay in contention for the playoffs. There have also been concerns around his approach. An increased reliance on slower deliveries has not yielded the desired results, and his average pace appears to have dropped. For a bowler known for his sharpness and variation, the lack of effectiveness has been striking.

Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock weighed in on Bumrah’s dip in form, suggesting that his approach this season may be influenced by a lingering hangover from the T20 World Cup. Pollock pointed out that the success of slower deliveries on those surfaces appears to have carried over into the IPL, leading to a noticeable shift in Bumrah’s bowling patterns.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think it was also influenced a little bit by the back end of T20 World Cup. Because of the nature of surfaces, lots of games taken place, the slower ball became so effective. I think at the start of this tournament, it was kind of a hangover of that one was effective, let’s stick with it. He still needs to understand that his speed deliveries, his different action, his ability to shape the ball, that still needs to go to. That’ll be the stuff that strikes up front in particular. If you come on in the second spell and you bowl those slower balls, that’s fine. I’m not saying he’s gone over the top, but I think there’s been a little bit more of a reliability on that delivery," Pollock said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think it was also influenced a little bit by the back end of T20 World Cup. Because of the nature of surfaces, lots of games taken place, the slower ball became so effective. I think at the start of this tournament, it was kind of a hangover of that one was effective, let’s stick with it. He still needs to understand that his speed deliveries, his different action, his ability to shape the ball, that still needs to go to. That’ll be the stuff that strikes up front in particular. If you come on in the second spell and you bowl those slower balls, that’s fine. I’m not saying he’s gone over the top, but I think there’s been a little bit more of a reliability on that delivery," Pollock said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

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Jasprit Bumrah told not to bowl slower ones in powerplay

Following up on that, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull offered a more pointed assessment of Jasprit Bumrah’s approach, suggesting that he may have leaned too heavily on slower deliveries. Doull also raised concerns around a possible T20 World Cup hangover, noting that Bumrah’s reduced pace and predictability could be allowing batters to anticipate his variations more easily this season.

"I think he has gone over the top with the slower balls. I’d like to see him bowl the first 12 deliveries if he bowls two overs in the powerplay and not bowl his slow ball. Just, you know, his pace is down and whether that’s again a hangover of what’s happening in that setup if he’s not 100% fit, I don’t know, obviously coming off the World Cup. But I’d just like to see him hit a good hard length. If batters are good enough to hit you off that good hard length, then think about changing it, but too often too many bowlers go to something different for the sake of going to something different. His slow ball is a surprise and it’s a brilliant slow ball, but people are actually sitting there waiting for it a little bit this year," Doull added.

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