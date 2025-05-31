Jasprit Bumrah's one over of doom ends Gujarat Titans' IPL dream, toe-crushing yorker gives Sundar Ollie Pope deja vu

Jasprit Bumrah, time and time again, keeps showing the world why no one comes close to him in being the biggest match-winner in world cricket currently. The India speedster keeps changing the complexion of the game whenever he steps out on the park, and it is no surprise that it took Bumrah's brilliance to help Mumbai Indians brush aside the challenge of Gujarat Titans to progress to Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where they will take on Punjab Kings. IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 27 runs in his quota of four overs.(AFP)

Gujarat Titans were in with for than a shout to chase down 229 and disrupt Mumbai Indians' plans of winning their sixth IPL title. Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were keeping up with the asking run rate and no bowler was able to stop the onslaught.

When there were no other options available, Hardik Pandya turned to Bumrah as the last resort as he brought the senior pacer into the attack in the 14th over. It was now or never for Mumbai Indians. Had Bumrah failed to strike, who knows what would have happened? But we will never know as the 31-year-old did what he knows best - take a wicket when the team desperately needs it.

In the 14th over, Bumrah conceded just four runs but more importantly, he got the key wicket of Washington Sundar (48) on the fourth delivery. What a sight it was - a pitch-perfect yorker rattling the stumps of Sundar.

The delivery will instantly remind you of Ollie Pope's dismissal in the India versus England Test series last year in Vizag.

On the fourth ball of the 14th over, Bumrah floored Sundar with a toe-crushing yorker. The pacer bowled a yorker on the leg stump, and Sundar opened his stance to try and flick it. However, he ended up leaving a gap, and the ball went through his legs.

Sundar fell over on the ground and the ball crashed into the leg-stump. Bumrah was pumped up, and he gave a send-off to Sundar without saying anything as his eyes did all the talking.

Bumrah concedes just 27 runs

In a match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, more than 430 runs were scored, and Bumrah showed why he is a world-beater by conceding just 27 runs.

The pacer proved why every over of his, is worth its weight in gold. Bumrah also bowled the 18th over of the game when Gujarat Titans needed 45 runs to win off 18 balls.

Bumrah conceded nine runs, firmly taking the game away from Gujarat Titans' grasp. In the final two overs, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson and Ashwani Kumar did the job as Mumbai Indians walked away with a victory.

But one has to think what would have happened if Bumrah was not there? It might be the IPL season, but the pacer is well aware that he needs to be at his best ever if India is to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

Bumrah might not play all the five Tests but he can change the tide around even if he plays three matches.