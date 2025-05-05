Javed Miandad 'can't believe' Sunil Gavaskar's Asia Cup stance; Little Master's Pakistan boycott called out as 'stupid'

Let's get one thing out of the way. A legend of Sunil Gavaskar's stature does not need validation. He has played enough cricket, followed the game even longer, for his stance on topics to be respected the world over. Yes, his opinion could be polarising. Not many may agree, but he is never disrespected like a few former Pakistan cricketers have just done. From Javed Miandad, his long-time pal off the field, to Basit Ali, Gavaskar's take that Pakistan could be banned from participating in the Asia Cup, has received widespread criticism from across the border, with Miandad refusing to believe his ears. Javed Miandad (L) does not agree with Sunil Gavaskar(Screengrab/AFP)

The former Pakistan captain has expressed surprise that Gavaskar, of all people, would mix cricket with politics. Gavaskar's firm take on Pakistan's Asia Cup participation came after 26 civilians were killed and many injured during the fatal Pahalgam attack on April 22, and while the Little Master has, at times, stayed away from delicate matters, he did not this time around.

"I can't believe Sunny bhai said this. He's a respectful, down-to-earth person who always stayed away from politics," Miandad told telecomasia.net. Former Pakistan spinner Iqbal Qasim was equally surprised and said "Gavaskar is a responsible figure loved on both sides of the border. Politics should not mix with sports."

However, the most volatile statement came from Basit Ali, who is known for his explosive takes on matters. The former Pakistan cricketers called Gavaskar's comments 'stupid' and demanded strong evidence before jumping the gun. "It's absolutely stupid. Let the investigation conclude. Cricket should remain above political hostilities," he said.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed urged cricket legends to remain calm and composed in their decisions, citing Hazrat Ali (RA): "Never make a decision in anger, lest it leads to regret." He highlighted Pakistan's vital role in global cricket and cautioned against letting politics interfere with the sport.

The BCCI consistently follows the Indian government's directives, and this is unlikely to change for the Asia Cup, according to Gavaskar's interview with Sports Today. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, and unless there's a shift in circumstances, Pakistan's participation could be doubtful.

Sunil Gavaskar says coming few months crucial

Gavaskar stressed that the situation hinges on whether relations between India and Pakistan improve in the coming months. He also warned that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could face dissolution if tensions persist, potentially leading to a smaller tournament with three or four teams, possibly including Hong Kong or the UAE.

"I'm not sure how things will unfold. The ACC might cease to exist, and we could see a tournament with just a few nations, like a three- or four-team event," Gavaskar had said.

He referred to India's decision earlier this year to play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, including the final, where they defeated New Zealand to claim the title, instead of travelling to Pakistan.

Gavaskar also suggested that if India withdraws from the Asia Cup, the BCCI might organise a separate multi-nation tournament in India, inviting teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. "If India opts out of the ACC, they could host a four- or five-nation tournament in India, or even in Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, but India would likely take the lead as the host," he added.