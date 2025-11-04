Jemimah Rodrigues gives away her best fielder medal to Amanjot Kaur for catch that won India the World Cup

In a gesture that perfectly captured the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie within the Indian women’s cricket team, Jemimah Rodrigues handed over her Best Fielder’s Medal to teammate Amanjot Kaur after India’s historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. India Women's Amanjot Kaur takes the catch to dismiss South Africa Women's skipper Laura Wolvaardt (ANI)

The medal, usually awarded by the Indian team for individual excellence in the field, became a symbol of shared success as Jemimah chose to recognise Amanjot’s pivotal contributions that changed the course of the final.

Amanjot’s brilliance began early in South Africa’s chase when she produced a direct hit to run out opener Tazmin Brits, breaking a dangerous opening partnership with Laura Wolvaardt. But her defining moment came in the 42nd over, when she held on to a catch that effectively sealed India’s victory and the World Cup.

Wolvaardt, who had been the backbone of South Africa’s chase with a fighting 101 off 98 balls, miscued a shot off Deepti Sharma's bowling and the ball went high into the air. Amanjot initially fumbled the ball twice but, with nerves of steel, managed to clasp it on the third attempt — sending the packed DY Patil Stadium into raptures and bringing an end to South Africa’s resistance.

Recognising the magnitude of that moment, Jemimah called Amanjot forward during the team’s post-match celebration to honour her contribution.

“So girls, we talk about special moments. We talk about special occasions. A lot of times it’s a 100 or a 50 but there are some moments in the game that change lives forever,” Jemimah said as she handed the medal to Amanjot.

“And that moment has changed our lives forever and that is today, Amanjot. First, starting with the run-out to set the tone in the chase, and then you just didn’t catch that catch — you caught the World Cup.”

A visibly emotional Amanjot admitted afterward that it was one of the most difficult catches she had ever taken in her career.

“My god, it was the toughest catch of my life,” she said. “I have never fumbled before — either I have taken them or spilled them. There has been nothing in between, but for the first time, god gave me three chances to take it. It was a crucial catch and we knew she (Wolvaardt) would attack after completing her century and charge from one end.”

While Shafali Verma’s explosive 87 and two wickets, along with Deepti Sharma’s five-for and Shree Charani’s control under pressure, shaped India’s path to victory, it was Amanjot’s presence of mind and determination in the field that provided two turning points in the final — moments Jemimah and her teammates were determined would not go unnoticed.