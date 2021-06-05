'Jet lagged faces': India off-spinner Ashwin shares adorable picture with daughters from quarantine ahead of WTC final

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand is less than a fortnight away. On Thursday, June 3, the entire contingent, including the families, the coaching and support staff, and the women's team checked in at the Hilton Hotel in Southampton, which is located at the premises of the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the final. (FULL WTC COVERAGE)

Numerous cricketers expressed their excitement for the summit clash by posting pictures from their hotel rooms, where they are currently under quarantine. While some posted the lush green grass of the stadium in the background, others posted family pictures. One of them was India off-spinner R Ashwin, who shared an adorable photo with his daughters inside the hotel room.

The season off-spinner is seen sporting a Team India jacket while his daughters, sitting on his either side, look into the camera. The post was captioned, "Jet lagged faces!".

Ashwin was not the only cricketer who shared a page from his quarantine diary on Friday. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to post a photo from his hotel room.

Virat Kohli at the Ageas Bowl.

The Indian team will take on New Zealand between June 18 and 22. After arrival, Axar Patel, in a video released by the BCCI, revealed that the team will serve a three-day hard quarantine before it is allowed to train at the Ageas Bowl ahead of the final.

"We have been told that we can't meet each other for three days so we will be quarantining for that much time," said Axar in a video posted by BCCI capturing the team's journey to England via a charter flight.

The men's and women's squads were in the same flight. After landing in London, the contingent took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton.

Following the summit clash, India will play five Tests against England, starting in August.