Jitesh Sharma wildly swings helmet the moment Avesh Khan enters frame as LSG vs RCB drama hits full-circle in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma produced a masterclass in power-hitting, smashing an incredible 85* off just 33 deliveries to steer the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominant win over Lucknow Super Giants in the final league game of IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Chasing 228, Jitesh's explosive knock turned the tables, but the wicketkeeper-batter's celebrations after the match drew as much attention from the fans as his batting itself. Jitesh Sharma swings his helmet after RCB's win over LSG(IPL)

Moments after completing the run-chase that secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru a place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, the stand-in skipper flung his helmet skywards in a celebration that immediately stirred memories of Avesh Khan’s infamous outburst from last season. The twist? This time, Avesh was on the receiving end.

Two years ago, it was Avesh who hurled his helmet to the ground after a dramatic win against RCB. On Tuesday, Jitesh seemed to mirror that emotion, except with a controlled version. His gesture, while animated, stopped short of anything that could draw sanctions. But for many watching, it felt like more than a coincidence; it happened after a chase against Avesh's Lucknow Super Giants. And that too, when Avesh was just walking towards Jitesh, drew the fan's attention.

Jitesh's celebratory flourish came after his blistering innings laced with six sixes and eight fours, which floored LSG’s attack and powered RCB to their ninth win of the season, ensuring the side finished second and qualified for the Qualifier 1. His unbeaten 107-run stand with Mayank Agarwal (41* off 23) sealed the chase with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, Pant broke free from a lean season to hammer an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, striking 11 fours and eight sixes in a fiery innings. Alongside Mitchell Marsh (67 off 39), Pant helped LSG recover from a quiet start and surge past 200 with a 152-run second-wicket partnership.

But the bowling again let Lucknow down. Left-arm quick Will O’Rourke went for 74 — the most expensive spell by any LSG bowler in IPL history — while others found no answers to RCB’s brutal counterattack. Kohli had earlier laid the base with a 30-ball 54, before Jitesh and Mayank took over.

The win ensured RCB leapfrogged into the top two, setting up a clash with table-toppers Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans, who slipped to third, will face Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.