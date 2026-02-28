J&K win maiden Ranji Trophy title, dominate giants Karnataka to script red-letter day for sport in the region

The enormity of the fate was such that Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also flew down to Hubballi on Friday evening to observe the historic day from close quarters. “On our way to Hubli to cheer the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy. They’ve already made lakhs of people so very proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I’m really looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on,” he wrote on X.

February 28 will always be remembered as a red-letter day for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. The team that first made its debut in the Ranji Trophy way back in the 1959-60 season has finally got its hands on the biggest domestic competition silverware in India . The team led by Paras Dogra dominated domestic giants Karnataka to win the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season after securing a first innings lead at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubballi on Saturday. The final may have entered Day 5 in Karnataka, but the outcome was decided on the morning session on Day 4 itself after Auqib Nabi's five-wicket haul helped J&K take a 291-run lead in the first innings. Such was Jammu and Kashmir's dominance in the final that Karnataka couldn’t win a single session.

Days before the contest, most people expected Karnataka to come out on top, given the presence of players like KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Karun Nair in the playing XI. However, the Ranji final once again proved that matches are not won on paper.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly tells Ajit Agarkar, BCCI to consider Auqib Nabi for ‘national colours’: ‘England the place to start’ Right from the opening ball, Jammu and Kashmir were on the boil, keeping Karnataka at bay. For starters, Dogra won the crucial toss and decided to bat first on a pitch that was expected to witness wear and tear by the time the 4th and 5th days came by.

J&K posted 584 in the first innings, making Karnataka sweat on the field for almost seven sessions. No.3 batter Shubham Pundir top-scored with a knock of 121, while at the same time, Dogra (70), Yawer Hassan (88), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (72) all scored half-centuries to help J&K post a formidable total on the board.

The Karnataka bowlers were left rattled as J&K plundered runs for fun. There was plenty of needle between the two teams, and there was one unsavoury incident where the J&K captain, Dogra, head-butted KV Avneesh, the substitute fielder. For this incident, which happened in the “heat of the moment”, according to Dogra, led to the 41-year-old being fined 50 per cent of his match fees as well.

Auqib Nabi shows his class There is a saying in cricket, ‘Never judge the pitch unless the two teams have batted on it,' and J&K pacer Auqib Nabi proved this fact. The highest wicket-taker of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season made the ball talk on a pitch that was as dead as a dodo, leaving seasoned batters Rahul, Mayank, and Karun all at sea.

He first removed Rahul (13) and then struck on consecutive deliveries to dismiss Karun Nair (0) and Smaran Ravichandran (0), leaving Karnataka reeling at 57/4. Only Mayank Agarwal, the opening batter, showed a stomach for the fight as he hammered 160 runs, and his innings helped Karnataka post more than 280 runs on the board.

However, Mayank's effort was outdone by Nabi, who took his seventh fifer of the Ranji 2025-26 season, taking his total wicket tally to 60, becoming the highest wicket-taker of the season. He also became the third pacer in the history of the competition to take 60 or more wickets in the season.

J&K bat out Karnataka out of the game After taking a 291-run lead, J&K were rocked early as Karnataka pacers Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak removed Yawer Hassan (1) and Pundir (4) before the lunch break. However, Qamran Iqbal held the fort at one end and found support from Samad and Lotra.

On the final day of the contest, Hassan and Lotra scored centuries, ensuring that J&K did not suffer from any more hiccups and won the Ranji title for the very first time in their history. The situation got so dire for Karnataka that midway through the opening session on the final day, the Devdutt Padikkal-led team removed the frontline bowlers from the attack and the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal were seen rolling their arms over.

As soon as the officials announced that enough was enough and the trophy should be handed to Dogra and the rest of the team, jubilation broke out inside the J&K camp, and the scenes were ecstatic. Both camps shook each other's hands after Jammu and Kashmir declared their second innings at 341/4.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir lost just one match in the Ranji 2025-26 season, the opening match against Mumbai. In the quarter-final and the semi-final, the side defeated domestic giants Madhya Pradesh and Bengal to reach the final.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 584 and 342/4d (Q Iqbal 159*, S Lotra 101*; P Krishna 2/42) lead Karnataka (293) by 633 runs.