'Joe Root must improve it, or it could be Ashes gone': Nasser Hussain rings warning bells despite record-breaking outing

England's star batter, Joe Root, created history in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Lord's, scoring back-to-back hundreds across the two innings to create an English record for most Test centuries. Root eclipsed England's batting great, Alastair Cook, who ended his career with 33 centuries in the longest format. However, former English captain Nasser Hussain pointed out one aspect of Root's game that could still land England in trouble, particularly in the highly anticipated Ashes series, which will take place in Australia next year. England's Joe Root in action(Action Images via Reuters)

In his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser spoke about how England's cumulative display has set them in good stead for the Australian challenge, and while he was all praise for the England batter, Nasser stated that Root lacks in the fielding aspect of his game.

"Sri Lanka, like West Indies, do not play a lot of Test cricket, but as we move into the final Test of the summer this week, England have done enough against the pair to suggest they are positioning themselves nicely for the Australian challenge."

"However, although Root’s batting was at its superlative best, for someone with such high standards, there is one thing he must improve on — his catching. He put down multiple chances here. Drop Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne and it could be Ashes gone," Hussain added.

England last held the Ashes urn in 2015; since then, in four series between the two sides, Australia have won two while two ended in a draw. The Aussies were particularly dominant in their last home Ashes series, crushing England 4-0. It was also the last Ashes series for Root as England's captain; shortly afterwards, he stepped down from the role with Ben Stokes taking over as the side's skipper.

England at WTC

With the win over Sri Lanka in the second Test, England have 81 WTC points in their pocket and have improved their WTC point percentage to 45. They remain at the fourth place behind India, Australia, and New Zealand, as per the ICC.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's loss has seen them drop point percentage from 40 to 33.33%, and the Asian side are now behind South Africa and Bangladesh at the seventh position.

Atkinson's heroics ensured England's win on the fourth day itself. He scored 118 and 14 with the bat, and picked 2/40 and 5/62 with the ball.