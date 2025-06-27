Jofra Archer not guaranteed a return in 2nd Test vs India, England reveal workload plan after Nasser's sharp caution

Jofra Archer's much-anticipated return to Test cricket has gained momentum with England men's managing director Rob Key confirming that the pacer is likely to feature in at least one of the next two Tests against India. Archer, who hasn’t played a red-ball international since February 2021 due to a series of elbow and back injuries, has been included in England's squad for the second Test at Edgbaston, beginning July 2. Jofra Archer during a warm-up session in the 2025 Indian Premier League (REUTERS)

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Key said, "I would imagine [that he will play at least one of the next two Tests]. As I stand here now that's where it's heading, but who knows? He could bowl the first ball of the [Edgbaston] Test. All options are available."

Archer recently returned to first-class cricket, taking 1/32 in 18 overs for Sussex against Durham. That outing marked the completion of a long and gruelling rehabilitation phase. "It was a question of could he hit his straps and could he get up to a decent pace, which we felt he did. Jofra is such a talent and was straight on the money," said Key. "You need a lot of different things to be a world-class bowler and he has all of them - pace, release point, skill, accuracy."

However, not everyone is convinced about the timing of Archer's inclusion. Former England captain Nasser Hussain cautioned that it would be a "gamble" to play Archer in the second Test so soon after his return. “I think it's too much of a risk this week, but it may have gone so well – I don't know Jofra Archer's body – it may have gone so well that they say 'we'll play you this week'. Then the problem is who do you leave out?”

Hussain added, “He's only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer's fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him he hasn't been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble.”

Similar to Bumrah situation

The dilemma surrounding Archer mirrors India’s situation with Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled 44 overs in the first Test at Headingley and is likely to be rested for the Edgbaston game. Like Archer, Bumrah returned to action after an injury layoff, too.

Key also spoke about England's approach to workload management, stating, "We have to be careful with all of our bowlers but if you didn't want bowlers to get injured you would never play them. It's about getting your bowlers out there as much as possible so they can impact games of cricket."

If Archer is not selected for Edgbaston, he might feature in the final stages of Sussex's upcoming County Championship fixture against Warwickshire. "There is a chance he could play in the Championship if we think that is the best thing or it might be that if he doesn't play at Edgbaston having him around is the best thing," said Key.