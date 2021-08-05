Jofra Archer out of India series, T20 World Cup and Ashes; ECB

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out for the rest of the year on Thursday because his problematic right elbow has a new injury.

Archer will miss the ongoing home Test series against India, the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Scans last week revealed Archer “has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.”

He had the same injury in February 2020 which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka tour and Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score

We're gutted for you and all behind you, @JofraArcher. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2021

Archer had surgery this May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and returned to play last month in limited-overs matches for his Sussex side. But he felt increasing discomfort in the elbow during matches.

The ECB said he will rest and have a medical review in the autumn.