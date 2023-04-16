Jofra Archer to return, pressure mounts on Cameron Green: MI's Dream11 Prediction vs KKR in IPL 2023

Five-times winners Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 on Sunday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to get their second consecutive win of the season after getting their first points of the season against Delhi Capitals in the last game. MI face KKR in their upcoming IPL 2023 match.(AFP)

MI lost their opening game against RCB in an emphatic fashion as they posted a sub-par total of 171/7 in 20 overs while batting first. While, MI's bowlers had very little success as Bangalore chased down the target with 22 deliveries remaining with eight wickets in hand. In their second game against CSK, the batting faltered again. After being 61/1 at the end of the power play, MI were reduced to 76/5 and then 113/7 with four overs remaining. They stumbled to 157/8 but were well short of a competitive total and CSK won by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Then last time out Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark as they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a thrilling game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Also Read | IPL: Happily flunking the loyalty test



Piyush Chawla (3/22) and Jason Behrendorff's (3/23) three-wicket hauls helped MI restrict DC to 172. Captain Rohit Sharma then roared back to form with a brilliant knock of 65(45) as MI won a roller-coaster game off the last ball of the match.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were by far second-best in their two opening games and were just about good enough to beat a beleaguered DC side. But they will need to improve considerably in all departments going forward if they are to move up the table.

20-year-old Tilak Varma is currently the top scorer for the team with 147 runs in the 3 games at a strike rate of 158. MI would be relieved with the return to form of skipper Rohit Sharma. He was under a lot of pressure, but he answered his critics in style with his first half-century in the IPL for two years and ensuring MI’s victory against DC.

Cameron Green has chipped in with only 34 runs and a solitary wicket so far. Much was expected from the INR 17.5 cr pickup but so far he has failed to make any sort of notable impact on MI’s games.

Surya Kumar Yadav has also scored only 16 runs from the three games. SKY has not looked like his usual destructive self and might need to go back to basics for a few games to get some runs under his belt and regain his confidence. One good performance is all it might take for SKY to get back into the groove and dominate the bowlers again.

Jofra Archer has missed the last two games due to a niggle. Riley Meredith, who was recently signed as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson, replaced him in the playing eleven and picked up two wickets against DC. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla have both scalped 4 wickets each. If fit, Archer might return to the starting line-up in place of Meredith.

Arshad Khan has been very expensive in the games so far and might lose his spot in the playing eleven. Spinners Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya have been ineffective so far. But would be expected to continue as there aren't any other good spin bowling options to support Chawla.

Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh and Sandeep Warrier could be named as the Impact player options.

Here’s MI’s likely XI vs KKR:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

Impact Player

MI could select from Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh and Sandeep Warrier for the Impact Player role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON