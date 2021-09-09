Jos Buttler has his say after another Covid positive case in Indian camp puts 5th Test in doubt

At a time when shadows of doubt gripped the India-England fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said they are gearing up for the series-decider as there is nothing to worry in the England camp.

The fifth Test at Manchester was thrown into uncertainties after India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, which prompted the Virat Kohli-led side to cancel their practice session on the eve of the Test match.

India are already without their head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and main physio Nitin Patel, who all are in quarantine in London after testing positive for Covid-19 during the fourth Test at The Oval.

"I don't know too much, to be honest, at the moment. At present we are expecting the game to go ahead. Things are all fine in our camp. We are looking forward to the game," Buttler said during a media interaction when asked about the latest development.

The Indian players, who have gone through a fresh round of Covid tests, the results of which are still awaited, have been asked to remain inside their hotel rooms.

Buttler, who was on paternity leave during the Oval Test, said his team is all fired up to square the series, which India leads 2-1 at present.

"It was a fantastic Test match (at the Oval). The Indians played brilliant cricket. We want to win this Test match and level the series. The spirits are high in the side, it's a must win game for us," he said.

There is speculation that England pace spearhead James Anderson might be rested for the game but Buttler hinted otherwise.

"He has bowled fantastically well in the series. Jimmy is incredibly fit. He has looked after himself very well. He looks exactly the same (as was in first match) and is available for selection," he said.

Talking about the wicket, Buttler said, "Pretty good wicket, looks a bit dry. There could be spin later on. We played against the West Indies and Pakistan so we know the conditions pretty well."

Earlier in the day, England announced their World Cup squad which will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Buttler is vice captain and he said they have a good bunch of players for the tournament.

"There is strength and depth. The white ball squad is fantastic. We have some brilliant players and match-winners. We are excited for that challenge and will try to do the maximum.

"It has also been reported that when England will travel to Ashes later in the year, the players may not be allowed to take their families along. Asked about this, Buttler said the players will take a decision on the matter only when they have more clarity.

"In the current situation we are waiting for more information to make any decisions. All guys are waiting for more clarity in (next) two weeks," he said.

(With PTI inputs)