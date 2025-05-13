Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell’s participation in playoffs in limbo ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) might miss the IPL 2025 playoffs after being named in England's ODI squad for the series against West Indies. The BCCI announced the revised schedule for the IPL season on Monday after the tournament was suspended last week owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell might miss the IPL 2025 playoffs(PTI)

A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, and hence, the organisers took the call to resume the tournament on May 17, 2025. The final will now be played on June 3. However, the IPL playoffs will now directly clash with the three-match ODI series between England and West Indies, beginning May 29.

The remaining two ODIs will be played on June 1 and 3, respectively. The trio are expected to arrive back in India for the league stage of IPL 2025. However, they need to obtain fresh NOCs from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) if they are to participate in the playoffs.

If the trio participate in the playoffs, provided their teams reach that far, they will be missing the ODI series against the West Indies. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the IPL 2025 season will be played on May 29 and 30, respectively. Qualifier 2 will go ahead on June 1.

The ECB had earlier issued NOCs to all IPL-bound England players till May 25 (the original date of the final). Since, the tournament has been extended by eight days, the players would be required fresh NOCs.

Gujarat Titans, RCB and Mumbai Indians are in the top four of the points table and are expected to make it to the playoffs of the ongoing edition.

Buttler has scored more than 500 runs for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season, and he, along with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, have been exceptional in helping the franchise to cement their place at the top of the standings.

Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell have also done well in the limited chances they have got in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Phil Salt expected to be available for RCB

RCB opening batter Phil Salt is expected to be available for the entire tournament considering he has not been named in the ODI squad for the series against West Indies.

Salt had previously missed the matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a fever. However, he is expected to be available for the franchise for the remainder of the tournament.

England Men's ODI squad for the series against West Indies: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith