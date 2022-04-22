'Don't see him playing Tests anymore': Vaughan makes massive captaincy prediction for 31-year-old England superstar

The Rajasthan Royals enjoyed a strong start to the 2022 Indian Premier League season and currently stand at the third spot in the table with four wins in six matches. The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have been riding on incredible contributions from their opener Jos Buttler (current Orange Cap holder with 376 runs so far) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (current Purple Cap holder with 17 wickets so far) in the tournament. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Also read: Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Jos Buttler names 'who has the best cover drive in the game'

Buttler, in particular, has been in magnificent form since the beginning of the season and has already smashed two centuries in six matches so far. During a video for ESPNCricinfo, Michael Vaughan named Buttler's retention by Royals as a ‘no-brainer’ decision, while calling him the “best T20 player in the world.”

“Jos Buttler, the best T20 player in the world. It's a no-brainer. Soon as you get the chance to retain someone like Buttler, you do it. You stick him to the top of the order, and you watch him flourish. His form, expertise, power, skills are just getting better and better,” said Vaughan.

The former England captain also stated that he doesn't expect Buttler to don the whites for the national team again, while adding that the wicketkeeper-batter could lead the English team in the shortest format of the game.

“I don't see him playing Test cricket anymore. I think he's just going to be a white-ball specialist. And I still think he can improve. He will be the England captain in T20s; I don't think it could be too far away. If not for this World Cup, definitely for the next one. He's that sort of a cricketer,” said Vaughan.

The Royals will return to action later on Friday when the side takes on the Delhi Capitals in their seventh match of the season.