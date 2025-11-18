Josh Hazlewood's last-minute injury sent Steve Smith's mind 'racing' ahead of Ashes: 'It was all chaos'

The Ashes is just around the corner; however, hosts Australia have everything to do after losing two key players before the first Test in Perth. Australia will be without their captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, and England will be relishing the chance of striking the first blow against the hosts without their two main bowlers. Steve Smith will be leading Australia in Cummins' absence, and now it has come to light that the legendary batter's mind was “racing” when Hazlewood went down during a Sheffield Shield game. Josh Hazlewood will miss the Ashes opener against England. (AFP)

Cummins was ruled out weeks prior to the first Test, but Hazlewood's injury came just a week prior to the first Test. It all happened when Hazlewood, Smith and Mitchell Starc were playing for New South Wales against Victoria.

Speaking on LiSTNR’s The Howie Games: Ashes Diaries podcast, Starc opened up on the circumstances after Hazlewood's injury concern. As soon as Hazlewood went down, Smith decided that Starc and Victoria's Scott Boland also needed to put their feet up in order to stay fit for the Ashes opener.

“On the ground, it was a bit of chaos. I didn’t even see Josh go off the field originally. He finished the over and it was meant to be the end of his spell anyway, so I thought he was just getting a fresh kit on," said Starc.

“Sean Abbott disappeared as well, and then we were scrambling a little bit — Smithy being captain, and I was in the gully, and we got the message that neither of the boys were going to bowl again, and Josh had awareness in his hammy,” he added.

‘He put me on ice’

Starc then revealed that Smith didn't want to take any chances after Hazlewood and Sean Abbott went down in the domestic game, and this led to even Starc getting a bit of rest.

“Smithy’s mind was racing, and he quickly put me on ice, and the rest of my quota went to zero. We came off for lunch, and it was all a bit of chaos. Scotty Boland was in the other team, and we were like, ‘We’ve got a Test match next week, so we’re going to have to cool our heels.’ We can’t take any more chances,” said Starc.

The Ashes opener will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 21. England are expected to play both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the XI as the visitors look to win their first Ashes series Down Under in 14 years.

England had last won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 under the captaincy of Sir Andrew Strauss.