Josh Inglis blasts fastest T20I century by an Australian, breaks own record, goes past Maxwell, Finch

The pitch at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh for the Scotland vs Australia second T20I gave a hard time to batters of both sides, scoring freely like the first T20I was not as easy. But try telling that Josh Inglis. He was the only batter to take the pitch and the conditions out of the equation, blazing his way to a record century. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter shattered the record for the fastest century by an Australian men's cricketer on Friday to set up his side's easy 70-run victory. The win also gave Australia an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia's Josh Inglis bats during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Australia at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)(AFP)

Travis Head, fresh from his hundred in Wednesday's opener, was out for a first-ball duck after Scotland won the toss at the Grange.

But his exit brought Leeds-born wicketkeeper Inglis to the crease, with the number three smashing seven fours and as many sixes as he raced to three figures in just 43 balls, four balls less the previous record for the fastest hundred for Australia in men's T20Is held jointly by Inglis himself, Glenn Maxwell and former captain Aaron Finch.

Fastest T20I hundreds for Australia (by balls taken)

43 - Josh Inglis vs SCO, Edinburgh, 2024*

47 - Aaron Finch vs ENG, Southampton, 2013

47 - Josh Inglis vs IND, Visakhapatnam, 2023

47 - Glenn Maxwell vs IND, Guwahati, 2023

49 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Pallekele, 2016

Inglis ended up with 103 off 49 balls. His knock was the cornerstone of Australia's 196-4, with Scotland managing just 126 all out in reply. To put the innings in context, the rest of Australia's top six scored 89 off 73 balls between them.

Inglis hit more fours and sixes than all other Australian batters combined on Friday. His strike rate of 210 was almost double than the other Australian batters who faced at least 10 balls.

"It's pretty special to be honest," the 29-year-old Inglis said after stumps. "To hold that record is really nice.

"There was a bit happening (on the pitch) early doors," he said. "Once the new ball wore off, it got easier. I was just looking to play some good shots and show some intent.

"It's a good opportunity for me to get some game time and try cement my spot. There's a lot of good players but to put some performances on the board is pretty key."

Opening batsman Head was bowled for a golden duck by Brad Currie, the paceman leading Scotland's attack with 3-37.

But there was no stopping Inglis as he powered his way to a century before he was caught in the covers off Chris Sole.

Scotland's chase never got going, with Brandon McMullen playing a lone hand of 59 as Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis took 4-23.

Brief scores:

Australia 196-4, 20 overs (Josh Inglis 103; Brad Currie 3-37) v Scotland 126 all out, 16.4 overs (Brandon McMullen 59; Marcus Stoinis 4-23)

Toss: Scotland