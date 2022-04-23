'Just exploded the ball dead straight. Haven't seen it for last couple of years': Ex-CSK star on Dhoni's best shot vs MI

MS Dhoni on Thursday showed he still has got his finishing prowess as the former Chennai Super Kings skipper steered his side to a three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Dhoni, 40, held his nerves in the final over when the Chennai outfit needed 16 runs off the last four deliveries of Jaydev Unadkat. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter was his usual self in crunch situation as he hit a six and a four off the first two deliveries he faced. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Dhoni ran two and eventually finished the game with a last-ball four in the fine leg region. It was a testament to the 'finisher' Dhoni's batting prowess as he thrived under immense pressure, proving why he's still among the best finishers after quitting international cricket in 2020.

Twitter exploded after witnessing a Dhoni special against Mumbai Indians, who suffered a seven straight defeat to extend their dubious record this season. The Chennai talisman's unbeaten 28 off 13 was a delight for Indian fans, who were quick to storm the social media with plaudits for Dhoni.

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson also reacted to the knock, underlining Dhoni's calm demeanour in tense situations. "In my bed, I was shouting at the TV. It was awesome," said Watson on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

"That was a special game. It went super deep as it always does with Dhoni. He's so calm. I wouldn't be so calm. Pretorius, who was batting with him at that time, nearly ran himself out a couple of times because he was on the edge of his seat," he further added.

Dhoni now flaunts a staggering 400-plus strike rate against Jaydev Unadtkat in the 20th over. He has hit 47 runs off 11 deliveries against the left-arm pacer, and Watson pointed out how a vintage Dhoni turned back the clock with his six down the ground.

"Him (MS Dhoni) knowing Unadkat as well, he (Unakdat) can get it a little bit wrong at times under pressure but he actually bowled a couple of good balls. But Dhoni was just...there was one shot, in particular, the six that he hit straight down the ground, that was proper Dhoni evolved. The power that he had under the ball, in his back leg, just exploded the ball dead straight. I haven't seen it for the last couple of years," said Watson.

"You don't lose the skill and as soon as that situation of the game came in, you could see his mind just narrowly focus on just watching the ball and just loading up. Even that last ball, Unadkat executed it actually really well. A leg-stump yorker and Dhoni just found the gap. It just reminds you of what Dhoni's been able to do throughout his whole career," he added.

Chennai are currently ninth among the 10 IPL teams while Mumbai, who slumped to their seventh successive defeat, remain at the bottom of the points table.