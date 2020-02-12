‘Just leaving this here’: England Cricket takes ‘cheeky’ dig at David Warner

cricket

The social media account of England Cricket trolled opener David Warner after the latter won the Australian cricketer of the year award. Warner won his third Allan Border Medal with 194 votes, with former Test captain Smith getting 193 votes and fast bowler Pat Cummins coming third with 185. The official handle of England Cricket took a thinly-veiled dig at Warner by uploading a video of pacer Stuart Broad dismissing the southpaw multiple times.

Warner had a torrid time during last year’s Ashes, which Australia managed to retain after the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. Warner was dismissed by Broad as many as seven times in the five-match Test series and he could muster just 95 runs in 10 innings.

As Warner was named as the Australia’s cricketer of the year, England Cricket uploaded Warner getting dismissed by Broad seven times and their post read: ‘Just leaving this here @stuartbroad8 #englandcricket.’

David Warner, Australian cricketer of the year? pic.twitter.com/ksJDXAXYEt — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) February 10, 2020

Stuart Broad took note of the post and his comment read: ‘Cheeky.’

Warner joined a select list of multiple winners of the Allan Border Medal, which includes Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Smith. Considering his return to the game following a year’s suspension for his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, an emotional Warner held back tears during his acceptance speech.

“I couldn’t be any prouder to stand here and receive the award ... (and) to see the rest of the other guys doing so well,” Warner said, according to Cricket Australia. “I really had a hunger and determination to come back and really put my foot forward ... so to have a summer like that really put a smile on my face.”

