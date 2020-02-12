‘What happened to my son’: Ravi Bishnoi’s father reacts after unruly scenes in Under 19 World Cup final

cricket

For India, the biggest takeaways from the Under 19 World Cup were the performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi. While Jaiswal bagged the player of the tournament award, Bishnoi was easily the best bowler on display. He ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker - he claimed 17 wickets but then all his exploits took a beating after the unruly scenes in the final clash against Bangladesh.

He was among the five (besides three from Bangladesh and India’s Akash Singh) to have been charged for misbehaviour during and after the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday. ‘Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel... [they] were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5,’ the ICC said in a statement.

While his exploits with the ball garnered all the positive headlines, this episode after the match left a sour taste.

‘I wonder what happened to my son, because he is one of my calmest children [Ravi has two elder sisters and one brother]. He explained the sequence of events and the circumstances when he lost his cool while trying to save his teammate, who was being attacked by the Bangladeshi players,’ said Ravi’s father Mangilal Bishnoi to mid-day.com. ‘My wife has not eaten anything since yesterday,’ he went on to add.

“We were easy. We think its part and parcel of the game -- you win some and you lose some,” India captain Priyam had said at the post-match press conference. “But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn’t have happened. But it’s okay.”

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali too apologised on behalf of his team.

“What happened, it should not (have) happened,” Akbar said.

“I don’t know what exactly happened. I didn’t ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotions can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through. As a youngster, it shouldn’t happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game.