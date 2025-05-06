Kagiso Rabada not picked in Gujarat Titans XI vs Mumbai Indians despite serving drug ban, Shubman Gill reveals why

Kagiso Rabada was not included in the Gujarat Titans' playing XI against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium despite the South African pacer being cleared to play after serving a ban for recreational drug use. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field and informed that they have made one change, bringing in Arshad Khan in place of Washington Sundar. When former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop asked him about Kagiso Rabada, Gill said he was back in the squad but needed more practice sessions to get back in the groove. Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrates with teammates(AFP)

"Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options," Gill said at the toss.

Rabada, 29, left the Indian Premier League to return home last month after a positive drug test resulted in him serving a provisional suspension.

"Kagiso Rabada has accepted responsibility and regrets his mistake," Gujarat said in a statement on Monday

"South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has completed the investigation. Rabada has honoured his provisional suspension and has also completed a program. He is now fully available for selection in the remaining matches of the IPL."

The statement did not specify the length of the suspension.

Rabada, who played just two matches for Gujarat in this season of the T20 tournament, was "deeply sorry" for his actions.

"This moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft," Rabada said.

Gujarat are placed fourth in the 10-team table with four league matches left for the 2022 champions, who won the IPL in their debut season.

The top four teams at the end of the league phase will move into the play-offs.

Rabada is South Africa's leading fast bowler. He has taken 327 wickets in 70 Tests and is expected to play a key role for South Africa in the World Test Championship final against Australia starting at Lord's in London on June 11.