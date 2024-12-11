Johannesburg [South Africa], : Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis said that pacer Marco Jansen could be a premier-all-rounder for South Africa, given his "dangerous" hitting abilities and the number of matches he has won for South Africa with his bat. Kallis feels Marco Jansen could be premier all-rounder for South Africa

Kallis was speaking to the media in an interaction ahead of the season three of SA20, which will start from January 9 next year and will go on till February 9. The defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, take on MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha in the opening clash.

During the interaction, Kallis said, "Absolutely . Jansen is a bowling all-rounder who plays a massive role with the ball but is also a dangerous hitter down the order. He has won many games with the bat for the teams he's played for and was a key player for Sunrisers Eastern Cape last season. How they use him with the bat will be critical, as he can vary his approach depending on the situation. He is a very talented cricketer, and I expect him to have another strong season."

Since his debut in 2021, Jansen has played 15 Tests, scoring 426 runs at an average of 21.30, with two half-centuries in 24 innings and taking 63 wickets at an average of 21.53 and two five-wicket hauls to his name. His best figures are 7/13. In 23 ODIs, he has scored 422 runs in 19 innings at an average of 30.14, with a strike rate of 113.13 and best score of 75*, his solitary fifty. He has also taken 35 wickets at an average of 32.51, with best figures of 5/39. In 17 T20Is, he has scored 166 runs in 12 innings, averaging 18.44 with one half-century and has also taken 16 wickets at an average of 31.62.

In his SA20 career across two seasons, he has scored 282 runs in 15 innings at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of over 159, with two half-centuries to his name. He has also taken 28 wickets at an average of 20.03, with best figures of 5/30. He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2024 season, taking 20 wickets at an average of 14.30. He has been instrumental in back-to-back title wins for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

