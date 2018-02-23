Kamlesh Nagarkoti says team was scared of ‘hard taskmaster’ Rahul Dravid in Under-19 World Cup

If there’s one thing Rahul Dravid brings to every side, it’s the sheer amount of discipline that shapes the core of any team. Even after his retirement, as coach of the India under-19 and ‘A’ sides, things are no different.

Pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who was part of the under-19 World Cup winning squad in New Zealand recently shared a few instances from the tour, even admitting that the youngsters were a bit afraid of the former Indian captain.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Nagarkoti stated: “He would allow us to do a few things here and there, but we had to be back in our hotel by a certain time.” Given that not many from the squad have been to New Zealand previously, it’s understandable that the youngsters wanted to explore around but didn’t dare to go against the rules and regulations set by Dravid.

“Actually we were a bit scared of sir. And we thought we should not break the curfew, so we never did it. Honestly we didn’t. Well, we did think about it a few times but then we reasoned that ‘nahi yaar, sir would have had something in mind when putting a curfew in place, so let’s follow it’,” he added.

Nagarkoti was one of the most impressive players for India, forming a lethal trio with Ishan Porel and Shivam Mavi in the bowling attack. Besides clocking 140+ kmph consistently, the trio maintained excellent discipline to run through oppositions.

Under Dravid, the side put up a grand show with all three departments rising to the occasion. The skills of the bowlers and batsmen were not just applauded by several pundits, but helped them earn lucrative IPL contracts.

Nagarkoti was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 crores while they spent another Rs 3 crore on Shivam Mavi as well.