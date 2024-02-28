Kane Williamson becomes father for third time, shares first photo of baby girl; David Warner calls him 'legend'

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah were blessed with a baby girl - the couple's third child. Williamson took to Instagram on Wednesday to break the news. "And then there was 3 🙏 Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead," Williamson wrote with a photo of the newborn and his wife. Williamson and Sarah already have a three-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Kane Williamson with his wife and newborn

Australia opener David Warner, who was in New Zealand for the T20I series recently, congratulated the couple. "Congrats legend," Warner wrote.

The birth of Williamson's third child comes less than a couple of couple of weeks after Indian superstar Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actor wife, Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple named the boy, Aakay.

Both Williamson and Kohli were off international duties during this time. Kohli missed the entire five-match Test series against England to spend time with his family while Williamson took paternity leave during New Zealand's three-match T20I series at home against Australia.

The Kiwi great, however, was in scintillating form in the Test series against South Africa. The right-hander scored three centuries in four innings against a depleted South African side minus their main players to help his team register a 2-0 series win against the Proteas - their first in more than 90 years.

Williamson led from the front with the bat registering scores of 118, 109, 43 and 133*. Williamson is currently the No.1-ranked Test batter by some distance.

Captain Tim Southee and coach Gary Stead would be hoping that the 33-year-old continues his rich vein of form against the Aussies.

Williamson, who already has 8,666 Test runs at an average of 55.9 with 32 centuries to his name, is set to be available for the series-opening Test match at Wellington on February 29. It will be the 99th Test match for both Williamson and Southee. If all goes well then the two New Zealand greats will be turning up for their 100th Test match together in the second Test against Australia in Christchurch.

New Zealand, meanwhile will miss the services of opener Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a