Kane Williamson will not travel to India to stay fresh for England series

Kane Williamson will not be able to take any part in the Test series against India after being ruled out of the third and final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Williamson has decided not to travel to India to ensure full recovery for New Zealand's Test series against England, which may present them with a shot at earning a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. New Zealand's Kane Williamson(AFP)

A cautious approach will be taken which will see Williamson continue his groin injury rehabilitation in New Zealand ahead of the first England Test starting at Hagley Oval on November 28.

Williamson suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Williamson had made good progress, but the cautious approach would give him time to be fully fit for the England series.

“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us,” said Stead.

“While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England.

“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch.”

New Zealand's third Test against India begins on Friday in Mumbai.

New Zealand win historic series without Kane Williamson

Williamson's absence did not hamper New Zealand's performance in the series by any means. In fact, the Tom Latham-led side created history by winning their first-ever Test series in India in 70 years. They also became the first team to beat in a Test series at home in 12 years, bringing an end to a record 18-series streak.

New Zealand won the first Test by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The foundation for their historic win - only the third in India - was laid by pacers Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, who shared nine wickets between them to bowl India out for 46 - their lowest total at home - in the first innings.

The victory in the second Test was far greater as it came in a tailor-made track for Indian spinners in Pune. Mitchell Santner, who rarely plays first-class cricket, let alone getting a spot in New Zeland's Test XI, returned with match figures of 13/157 - the second-best by any visiting bowler in India. Santner's outstanding show with the ball helped New Zealand beat India by 113 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.