Karachi Kings shamed for 'cheap' hair dryer giveaway to PSL centurion James Vince: 'Next game lunch box or mixer?'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 10:23 AM IST

James Vince was bizarrely awarded with a hair dryer, which led to the franchise being subject to criticism on social media.

Cricketers have been no stranger to bizarre awards or trophies. One such incident occurred during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Saturday after Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. James Vince was the player of the match for Karachi, with his stunning century, but was bizarrely awarded with a hair dryer, which led to the franchise being subject to criticism on social media.

James Vince scored a century against Multan Sultans
James Vince scored a century against Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan scored an impressive 105 not out off 63 balls to help Multan set up a target of 234/3. In reply, Karachi chased down the total with four balls to spare, riding on a 142-run fifth-wicket stand between Vince and Khusdil Shah. En route, while Vince completed his century, before departing on the final ball of the 18th over, the Pakistani finished with 37-ball 60.

Following the four-wicket win at home, Vince, who had collected the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation, was called into the dressing room for a surprise sponsor giveaway for his performance. The Englishman was presented with a hair dryer, leaving him a bit embarrassed as he collected it. The sigh sparked criticism on social media as fans shamed the PSL franchise for rewarding a century with a hair dryer.

James Vince shatters massive milestone in PSL knock

With his swashbuckling display in a 42-ball century in Karachi, Vince became the third-fastest centurion in PSL's history. The record for the fastest century in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament belongs to Usman Khan, who breezed past the three-digit mark in just 36 deliveries. South Africa's Rilee Rossouw follows in next with a 41-ball hundred.

After an impressive win in their opener at home, Karachi Kings will next face Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday at the National Stadium.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
