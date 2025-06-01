Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karthik calls RCB star 'biggest eye-opener' after reaching IPL 2025 final: 'When people suddenly get power, they change'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 01, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik lauded the RCB star as the side qualified for the final of IPL 2025 on Thursday with a dominant win over Punjab Kings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s brilliant run to the IPL 2025 final has had many architects, but none more quietly influential than their new captain, Rajat Patidar. For a side that began the season amid uncertainty with no Faf du Plessis as captain, Patidar emerged not just as a calm tactician but a personality that has won over the dressing room. Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor, didn’t hold back while hailing the skipper’s unchanging nature in the face of power.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach Dinesh Karthik bats in nets ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach Dinesh Karthik bats in nets ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

“Rajat Patidar has been the biggest eye-opener for me in life,” Karthik said during the second episode of RCB’s Journey to the Finale, as quoted by News18.

“Because when people suddenly get a little bit of adulation, power, they tend to change. It’s normal. Their behavioural pattern, the way they kind of interact. Somewhere, something will show. But with Rajat Patidar, what a guy he is. For someone who is a captain of RCB, and today he calls the shots, he has been exactly the same that he was before becoming the captain, Rajat.”

Patidar’s rise came on the back of leading Madhya Pradesh to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But RCB’s faith in him, despite having a senior presence like Virat Kohli, was a gamble that has paid off in style. They finished second in the league stage and overcame multiple injury setbacks to storm into the final.

The journey has had enormous highs even as RCB won just one match at their home ground in Bengaluru. They lost key names like Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, and even Patidar himself for brief spells. Yet, their consistency and ability to regroup made them one of the most dangerous sides in the tournament.

Bobat on Patidar

RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, also underlined Patidar’s steady presence and willingness to lean on the group.

“I think one of the most impressive things that Rajat has shown is that, and he does this as a personality and character anyway, anyone who knows him knows he’s incredibly calm,” Bobat said. “And it’s been good to see him use the people around him, whether that’s Jitesh as vice-captain, or Virat as a senior player, Krunal as another senior player, or even someone like Josh Hazlewood.”

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with India A vs England Lions Live on CricketPBKS vs MI Live, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with India A vs England Lions Live on CricketPBKS vs MI Live, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Karthik calls RCB star 'biggest eye-opener' after reaching IPL 2025 final: 'When people suddenly get power, they change'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On