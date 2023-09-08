Karthik reacts to Sehwag, Yuvraj's conversation over India's World Cup chances, says 'others can have everything but...'

The 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup beckons us all, with fans and experts gearing up for the ICC showpiece event to begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The tournament is scheduled to be held in India and the hosts are considered to be the favourites to clinch the much-coveted trophy. India will be aiming to win the 2023 World Cup.(BCCI Twitter)

India last won an ICC trophy in 2013, when they clinched the Champions Trophy. In 2011, India hosted the World Cup, and claimed the trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals. Times have changed now, unlike in 2011 when MS Dhoni was the captain. Rohit Sharma is the current India skipper, across all formats. The fans will also be hoping for the team management to finally solve their middle order conundrum.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh, who won the 2011 World Cup with India, joined the bandwagon to support Rohit and Co, and hoped for a repeat of 2011. The former cricketer wrote, “We all want a repeat of 2011 in #ICCWorldCup23 BUT In 2011 #TeamIndia shined under pressure. In 2023, Again, the team is under pressure to perform Do we have enough time to turn this around? Can we use this pressure to become a ‘Game changer’ #WillIndiaWin? #CWC23 #Ad #ThumsUpFanPulse.”

Reacting to Yuvraj's post, Virender Sehwag, who was also part of the 2011 India squad, revealed that for the past 12 years, the host team has won the trophy. Sehwag reminded everyone that India won at home in 2011, followed by Australia, England doing the same in 2015 and 2019.

Participating in the discussion, Dinesh Karthik opined that Team India's 'good is better than other team's best'. "Couldn’t agree more Viru paaji! This team has time and again done the impossible. Our GOOD is better than other team’s BEST. The guests can have everything they want but not the WORLD CUP. #IndiaJeetega #IndiaWillWin #CWC23 #Ad #ThumsUpFanPulse", he wrote.

India are currently participating in the Asia Cup, where they registered their first win of the campaign against Nepal, winning by 10 wickets. In a rain-hit match, Nepal were bowled out for 230 in 48.2 overs, courtesy of a knock of 58 runs off 97 balls by Aasif Sheikh. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets respectively. Via DLS method, India needed to chase a target of 145 runs and reached 147 in 20.1 overs.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten. Rohit smacked 74* runs off 59 deliveries, packed with six fours and five sixes. Gill also slammed an unbeaten knock of 67* runs off 62 balls, including eight fours and a six. Their group stage opener against Pakistan was called off after the first innings due to rain and both teams shared a point each. Meanwhile, they will once again take on Babar Azam and Co. in the Super 4 stage.

