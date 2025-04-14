Karun knock in vain, MI fight back to beat DC

New Delhi: Coming into Sunday’s IPL match after four losses in five games, Mumbai Indians were under the pump against Delhi Capitals, who were at their home ground. Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair hit a 40-ball 86, but Mumbai Indians fought back to win the IPL game in Delhi by 12 runs. (AFP)

Not only did they end up spoiling Capitals’ return home and their unbeaten run, they also spoilt what could have been a stunning comeback for Karun Nair. Hardik Pandya-led MI staged a splendid fight back and claimed a clutch of run outs to defeat DC by 12 runs at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground, only their second win in six matches.

Chasing 206, Nair was brought in as Impact Player to strengthen a batting unit missing the injured Faf du Plessis. Nair had to spring into action immediately as Jack Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a golden duck. He took charge of the innings from the outset. By the end of the powerplay, DC had stormed to 72/1 – their highest total of the season.

Nair blazed to a 22-ball half-century as he tore into Jasprit Bumrah early, taking 18 runs off his first over -- the most by an Indian batter against the MI spearhead in IPL – and contributing to DC batters taking 29 runs off Bumrah’s first two overs.

Nair’s fairytale knock though ended on 89, bowled off-stump by Mitchell Santner (2/43), sparking a dramatic collapse. From 119/2, Delhi Capitals crumbled to 160/6, losing skipper Axar Patel (9), Tristan Stubbs (1) and KL Rahul (15).

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma (3/36), coming in as MI’s Impact Player, dismantled DC in the middle overs. Ashutosh Sharma (17) fought back, bringing the equation down to 14 off 8, but panic set in. DC lost their last three wickets to run-outs in the last over as MI completed a memorable turnaround.

In the first innings, on a surface where spin was expected to be key, Rohit Sharma came out with a clear intent to take it out of the equation. The approach didn’t quite pay off as his lean patch continued. He managed just 18 – his highest score so far – before falling to leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (2/41) in his first over.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/23), brought in specifically to challenge Ryan Rickelton, did exactly that. The South African opener – looking solid on 41 – missed a sweep and was bowled, giving DC a crucial breakthrough.

Although Suryakumar Yadav (40) started off with caution, (40) he began to show glimpses of his trademark flair. He first launched Mukesh Kumar for a classy pick-up shot over fine leg early in his innings and then leaned on the sweep shot as he settled in.

With Suryakumar holding one end, Tilak Varma took on the aggressor’s role in their 60-run stand. Varma, who was reprieved by Delhi on multiple occasions, made the most of the chance.

While MI’s pacers were expensive on the day, it was the spin duo of Nigam and Kuldeep who turned the tide for DC. Bowling in tandem, they applied the brakes on MI’s momentum and broke partnerships just when they started to flourish. While Kuldeep dismissed Suryakumar for 40 with a flighted delivery, Nigam, despite an expensive start, returned to dismiss captain Hardik Pandya (2) before the death overs, ensuring that he did not inflict any late damage.

Varma raced to a 26-ball fifty. He found an able ally in Naman Dhir, who added impetus in the death overs. The pair took on Mohit Sharma (0/40) and Mitchell Starc (0/43), forming a quickfire 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Dhir’s unbeaten 38 off just 17 balls provided the final flourish while Varma, who was dropped on 28 due to a miscommunication between Fraser-McGurk and Stubbs at deep mid-wicket, eventually fell for a well-made 59. His efforts, though, propelled MI past the 200-run mark.