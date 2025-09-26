Karun Nair claps back at Ajit Agarkar for all but ending his Test career: ‘Ask selectors what they are thinking’

India batter Karun Nair was left dejected and disappointed after he was left out of the 15-member Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies, beginning October 2 in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter, who recently made a comeback into the playing XI for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, failed to set the stage on fire, registering just 205 runs in four Tests with one fifty. Karun Nair claps back at chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar(PTI)

While naming the Test squad for the West Indies series, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was categorical in his assessment, saying the management and selectors expected more from Karun and that just one half-century cannot be good enough to persist with an experienced campaigner.

In the series against England, Karun, 33, batted at No.3 and No.6, where he averaged 25.62. The right-hander batter, who was in phenomenal form for Vidarbha in the last domestic season, just scored one fifty, and that too came in the final Test of the series at the Oval.

Devdutt Padikkal received the nod ahead of Karun for the upcoming Tests, and this all but seals the latter's fate as it is unlikely that he'll be recalled into the Test squad.

Speaking to the Times of India, Karun was candid enough to admit that he was expecting to get picked, but now nothing can be done as the selectors have made their decision.

"Yes, I did expect the selection. I don't know what to say. No words. I don't have many comments to make. It's very difficult for me to answer. You should probably ask the selectors what they are thinking," said Karun.

"The only thing is, in the last Test match, I scored a fifty when no one else managed in the first innings. So, yeah, I thought I contributed to the team, especially in the last game that we won. But, yeah, it is what it is. Those things don't matter," he added.

'Nothing I can say'

Karun failed to hide his disappointment, saying he did his best; however, it was not deemed enough by the selectors, and he has no choice but to go back to the drawing board and perform in domestic cricket all over again.

"There's nothing much I can say. There's nothing much that I can do to change anything. So, yeah, I just have to keep going. At least from my point of view, not from others' point of view. In my head, I'm very clear. I did my best, they have made the decision, and you have to respect that," he added.

While speaking to the media earlier, Agarkar didn't mince his words. He stated that the expectations were high from Karun and that no one could be given 15-20 chances to perform.

"Frankly, we expected a little more from Karun. He played four Tests, and you spoke about one innings. That's the way it is. We feel Padikkal offers a little more at this point. Wish we could give everyone 15-20 Tests," said Agarkar.