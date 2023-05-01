RCB sign former CSK star as David Willey’s replacement for remainder of IPL 2023

Gearing up for their mouth-watering match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star as the replacement of David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Faf Du Plessis' RCB side will lock horns with KL Rahul's LSG in match No.43 of the IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler David Willey with teammates celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal(PTI)

Du Plessis and Co. have successfully signed India batter Kedar Jadhav as the replacement for Willey in the build-up to their meeting with the Lucknow heavyweights. Willey played only four matches and picked up three wickets for RCB. According to a media advisory shared by the IPL, the former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has joined RCB for INR 1 crore.

Did you know? Willey replaced Jadhav at CSK in 2018

Willey had replaced Jadhav at Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 season of the IPL. Jadhav was ruled out due to an injury at the time. Willey picked up a toe injury while representing RCB in the IPL 2023. Willey's replacement at RCB for the 2023 season, Indian batter Jadhav earlier went unsold in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the IPL auction. Jadhav has also represented RCB in 17 matches at the IPL. The Indian all-rounder made his IPL debut back in 2010. The RCB star has played 93 games in the world's richest T20 tournament. The Indian all-rounder has scored 1196 runs in the IPL.

The 38-year-old has plied his trade with the likes of Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL. Jadhav has also played 73 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 73 T20Is for Team India. The Indian batter last played an IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2021.

Virat Kohli-starrer RCB side is placed sixth on the IPL 2023 points table. Under the leadership of veteran South African batter Du Plessis, the Bangalore-based franchise has recorded four wins and four defeats in the IPL 2023. Rahul's LSG side pulled off a stunning win on the final ball of the high-scoring contest when both teams last faced each other in the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

