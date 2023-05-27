'Keep watching me, because at last minute...': Ex-CSK star recalls Dhoni's stern instruction before IPL 2010 final

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will play in their 10th Indian Premier League final on Sunday night when they take on the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The CSK booked their place in the final after a 15-run win over the Titans in the first qualifier; Hardik Pandya's men entered the final after their win in the Qualifier 2 over Mumbai Indians. The Super Kings will be eyeing a fifth IPL title, which will take them level to MI for most trophies in tournament's history. MS Dhoni(CSK Twitter)

CSK had won their first title in 2010 when they defeated the Mumbai Indians in the final; Dhoni was the captain of the side at the time as well, and former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath – who was part of the winning setup in the year – opened up on the wicketkeeper-batter's pep-talk ahead of the final clash. CSK had scored 168/5 after opting to bat, and restricted the Sachin Tendulkar-led side to 146/9 in 20 overs.

Badrinath revealed Dhoni told everyone to keep looking at him throughout the game for potential fielding changes, insisting that the CSK skipper always used to stress on saving a run here and there.

"Every time there was a par total, and not so much of a par, he only said one thing; let's try and save one run each. If we save a run each, we can make the score 10 runs extra. That's what was going to be the difference, because these were under our control. Wickets will happen, but the small things; if everybody is trying to save one run, the score becomes a little extra.

“He tells everyone, please keep watching me. Because that last minute adjustment, that two yard left or right could be the difference between a catch and a drop. It has happened many times. It's important that we keep tuned into the game, and try to remain involved. Every ball is an event, and we complete the event and move onto the next event. That's how he addresses every ball. He assures the field is right, the bowler is right,” Badrinath told Star Sports, in response to a query about Dhoni's conversation with the team in the 2010 final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON