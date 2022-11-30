'Keep your phone on tonight. I've freed up a lot of money': Ponting to Australia coach about Cameron Green's IPL chances

If there was any doubt about Cameron Green being one of the hottest picks in the IPL 2023 mini-auction, former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach erased it all. Ponting confirmed that DC will go hard for Green provided he is available for a maximum number of matches in the IPL next season. Ponting revealed his intentions in a discussion on 7 Cricket during the Australia vs West Indies first Test match in Perth.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain told Australia head coach Andrew McDonald to 'keep his phone on as he wanted to have an 'IPL conversation about Cameron Green'. "Maybe not here on-air but Keep your phone on tonight. I'm really interested to have an IPL conversation with you about Cam Green cos I freed up a fair bit of money for Delhi Capitals this year. I wanna low-down on how much he's gonna be available. The fans will love him," Ponting said during the post-lunch show.

Ricky Ponting, with his @delhicapitals hat on, couldn't resist asking the Australian coach about Cam Green's IPL availability 😂 pic.twitter.com/DwL82UuArA — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 30, 2022

Ponting was right. DC have indeed freed up a good amount of money by releasing the likes of Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, and Mandeep Singh. They will go to the mini-auction in December with a purse or ₹19.45 crore and can really bid high for Cameron Green. He can be an ideal replacement for someone like Shardul Thakur and can open the batting if needed too.

Green showed what damage he can do when he was pushed to open the batting during the India series just before the T20 World Cup. With the majority of England and Australia stars likely to skip this year's IPL due to international commitments, Green can be the one who sets the auction table on fire.

Not only DC but a lot of the other teams like the Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹23.35 crore), the Punjab Kings ( ₹32.2 crore), the Chennai Super Kings ( ₹20.45 crore), the Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹42.25 crore) with a bigger can bid to get the young Australian all-rounder on-board.

"Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you are around, the quality players that you are around. They are all the best in the world at their craft. It is a craft that I have not been exposed to too much. I am so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that is probably one of the best environments to learn in," Green said on cricket.com.au.

