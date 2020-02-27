cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has donned several roles for Team India during his illustrious career. The right-hander is regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper in international cricket, also went on to become India’s most successful captain in ICC tournaments, winning three ICC trophies. Ahead of IPL 2020, Dhoni was seen donning a new role in Chennai stadium. In a video going viral on social media, the 38-year-old was seen driving a tractor on JSCA pitch in Ranchi to help out the curators.

This is not the first time Dhoni has been seen at JSCA Stadium, which is home ground. In the past few months, the cricketer has been seen grinding it out at the gym inside the stadium.

Mahi trying his hands on pitch roller machine at JSCA yesterday! #DhoniAtJSCA #MahiWay #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Hl0TZND4V0 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 26, 2020

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will start his training in Chennai from March 2 along with other players ahead of season-13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC 50-over World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the M A Chidambaram stadium for the upcoming IPL.

The IPL 2020 begins with a match between CSK and defending champion Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29. According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19.

The Super Kings’ practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.

The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.

