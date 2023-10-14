Keeping the faith: Rahul, Rizwan don't have it easy

In a chat with Virat Kohli the morning after India beat Australia in their 2023 World Cup opener, KL Rahul admitted his body felt tired. The 31-year-old, who comes in at No. 5, had kept wickets for nearly 50 overs in the Chennai heat before returning to bat just 12 balls into the Indian innings and making an unbeaten 97 off 115. In Saturday’s all-important clash between India and Pakistan, the conditions are likely to be hot at Ahmedabad’s high-scoring venue(PTI)

“I had just sat down in the dressing room after taking a shower and saw Ishan (Kishan) getting out,” Rahul said on bccitv. “So, I had to start padding up quickly and before I knew it, I was back at the crease.”

During Pakistan’s record-breaking chase against Sri Lanka, Mohammad Rizwan, after keeping for 50 overs in Hyderabad’s sultry conditions, kept collapsing to the ground with cramps as his unbeaten ton powered his team to victory.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, who has scored back-to-back centuries to begin this World Cup, is set to retire from ODIs at the end of the marquee event. Before Thursday’s clash with Australia, the 30-year-old had said he finds the 50-over format “quite tiring”.

“Being a keeper-batter is sapping and drains you out completely,” said Saba Karim, former India wicketkeeper and national selector. “You need to start preparing and hydrating yourself early, maybe a day in advance. Cramps happen when your body lacks fluids, and keeper-batters know that better than anyone else because their role isn’t limited to one skill. Your core muscles, back and legs need to be very strong.”

Chandrakant Pandit, former India wicketkeeper and current KKR head coach, added: “Be it any format or situation, batting after wicketkeeping is challenging. Especially at a World Cup, where the pressure is that much more. One has to be very, very tough mentally. You’re squatting again and again, trying to save runs and complete run-outs, which can lead to stiffness in your glutes and lower back.”

In Saturday’s all-important clash between India and Pakistan, the conditions are likely to be hot at Ahmedabad’s high-scoring venue. Rahul and Rizwan have been in fine form with the bat over the past month and will probably need to put in big efforts once again.

“Rahul played a classy knock against Australia,” said Kiran More, former India wicketkeeper and chairman of selectors. “The sort of composure he had at the crease, it showed he’s a Test batter. Rizwan, too, showed character with his century against Sri Lanka. It’s not easy to perform this way at a World Cup.”

For India, Rahul’s return after his long injury lay-off has been a major positive. The right-hander worked hard on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy and hit the ground running since his comeback at the Asia Cup last month.

“Rahul has shown he’s up for any challenge and deserves a lot of credit,” said Pandit. “What I’ve liked about him is that he never looks tired or burdened. His energy while wicketkeeping and running between the wickets has been top class.”

In cricket, it is often said that wicketkeeping is a thankless job. You remain solid behind the stumps all game and no one mentions it, but drop one catch and you probably won’t hear the end of it. And these days, most wicketkeepers in international cricket are also important batters for their respective teams.

At this World Cup, apart from Rahul, Rizwan and de Kock, there are England’s Jos Buttler, New Zealand’s Tom Latham, Sri Lanka’s Sadeera Samarawickrama, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim and Netherlands’ Scott Edwards who all play crucial roles as batters.

Wicketkeeping in itself can be incredibly draining, both mentally and physically. Add to it the responsibility as a batter, pressure of a World Cup and the brutally humid conditions, and the challenge rises to another level altogether. However, there is also an advantage to it.

“It’s an extremely demanding job for which you have to prepare well in advance,” said Karim. “Most teams have accomplished wicketkeepers who bat high up the order, which makes them very valuable. They are all-rounders, which means one skill complements the other. They would want to continue playing as keeper-batters even if they had the option to play just as batters, because it helps you to grow and understand your game better in both aspects. You can understand the vagaries of the pitch very well and then make your own game-plan.”