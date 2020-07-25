Kemar Roach becomes 1st Windies bowler in 26 years to register 200 wickets

cricket

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:08 IST

It took a long time to come but it came at last for the West Indies. First time in 26 years a West Indian bowler reached the 200-wickets mark in Test cricket when fast bowler Kemar Roach achieved the feat on Day 2 of the third Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Roach, who started Day 2 with 199 wickets beside his name, dismissed Chris Woakes in the 91st over to complete the milestone. The last West Indian to get to 200-plus Test wickets was Curtly Ambrose in 1994.

England vs West Indies third Test Day 2 live score

Two overs later, Roach again wreaked havoc and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the slips. The right-arm seamer then dismissed Jofra Archer. He finished with figures for 4 for 72.

Former bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the maximum number of wickets in Test for West Indies. He played 132 matches and was able to scalp 519 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Resuming from 258/4 on day two, England were bowled out for 369 thanks to a brilliant counter-attacking innings Staurt Broad, who scored 62 off just 45 balls to not only resurrect the England innings after a collapse but also to take them past 350.