Kevin Pietersen predicts India batter as top run-scorer for T20 World Cup and it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma!

With Team India set to face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, all eyes will be on the Rohit Sharma-led side's batting combination. India disappointed in last year's T20 World Cup and lost to Pakistan in their opener, eventually failing to get past the Super 12 stage. But this time, India will be aiming to put in a better display and dominate. Focus will be on opener KL Rahul, who will be expected to form a good partnership with captain Rohit.

England legend Kevin Pietersen feels that Rahul is the 'No. 1 batter in the world at the moment'. Writing for Betway, he predicted Rahul to end the tournament as top run-scorer. "I love him. I think he is the No. 1 batter in the world at the moment. He is absolutely fantastic", he said.

"With the ball bouncing, swinging and seaming, I think he plays in a very authentic way and is correct enough to rack up the runs", he further added.

Pietersen also picked England as the favourites to win the trophy this year in Australia. Explaining that they have all their bases covered, Pietersen wrote, "This England white-ball team is absolutely spectacular. They really are. They're fabulous to watch, they've got all bases covered, and I think they go in as favourites."

"It was a great victory in Pakistan, a huge victory. And they’ve been very confident in the way they've played the warm-up games in Australia. It's been the perfect build-up", he further added.

Also justifying Jason Roy's exclusion from England's T20 World Cup squad, he said, "The non-selection of Jason Roy, from what we've seen so far, hasn't been too much of an issue. With Phil Salt or Alex Hales coming in, Dawid Malan playing the way that he has, and Jos Buttler popping back in and doing the business, the decision has almost been proved right."

