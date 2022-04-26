Pietersen recalls Dhoni's reaction when CSK returned to IPL: 'Gave his 100% at Pune Supergiants but CSK's family to him'

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have been synonymous in Indian Premier League (IPL). Having been roped in back in the inaugural season as their leader, Dhoni guided the team to four IPL titles while CSK missed the playoffs qualification in just one season. That is how formidable Chennai has been in IPL and Dhoni has played a significant role in that. And recalling his time at Rising Pune Supergiants in 2018, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen revealed what CSK truly meant to Dhoni. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

For a brief period of two seasons, Dhoni played for the Pune Supergiants between 2016 and 2017 after CSK were suspended from the league for those two seasons, along with Rajasthan Royals, owing to corruption charges. Dhoni led in 2016 and was dropped from captaincy from the next season.

Speaking to Star Sports before the start of Chennai's game against Punjab Kings, Pietersen admitted that while Dhoni, being “incredibly professional”, gave his 100 per cent to Pune in those two seasons, he was elated when Chennai were back in IPL for the 2018 season.

“That yellow outfit means so much to MS Dhoni. I remember playing with him in Pune Supergiants for a couple of seasons and he was so happy to back to CSK when they came back into the competition. He was incredibly professional. He did the best job he could because that is the kind of guy he is. He always gives his 100 per cent. In Pune, he was incredible in what he tried to deliver. But if you look at his energy, the way he punches at the grille of the helmet and how much CSK means to MS Dhoni. Its a family to him. Ravi has spent a lot more time with him,” he said.

Dhoni led CSK to IPL glory in 2018, scripting a comeback for ages and then again in 2020, after a forgettable 2021 season.

