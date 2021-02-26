Kevin Pietersen to captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will lead the England Legends while Khaled Mahmud will captain the Bangladesh Legends in the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series’, starting in Raipur from March 5.
Former cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton are some of the other key members in the England Legends squad, a media release issued here said.
The Bangladesh Legends squad comprises players like Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzaq and Mohammed Rafique among others.
The England Legends team is scheduled to land in Raipur on Friday afternoon, while the Bangladesh Legends squad will reach on Saturday.
The first edition of the series, played in T20 format, had to be called off after four games on March 11, 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Squads:
England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Crompton, Kabir Al,; Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall.
Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohd Rafique, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir. MD.Sharif Mushfiqur Rahman, Mamoon Rashid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Pietersen to captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pacer Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take the pitch out and blame batsmen?': Cook questions Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India were better than England, simple: Boycott on debate regarding pitch
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, and Alastair Cook have spoken against the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We just want to see him make some runs': Kane Richardon on Aaron Finch's form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umar Akmal's ban reduced, CAS imposes fine of $27,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuvraj irks fans with tweet on Motera pitch after India beat England in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Please talk about Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’: Ojha
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook have criticised the pitch in the third Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They 'are the real batsmen': Gavaskar on tackling spin
- A case in point is his last innings in Test cricket when he scored a gritty 96 in the second innings on a vicious turner in Bengaluru. His efforts went in vain as India lost the match and the series to Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lead WTC standings but still could miss the final against NZ, here's how
- Ind vs Eng: England got knocked out of contention for WTC final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured': Kohli on Axar's impact
- India vs England, 3rd Test: He was awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular performance against England in his home ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to stand up & take notice: Kohli lauds 'modern-day legend' of Test cricket
- “I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravichandran Ashwin: 400, and firing on all cylinders
- This is a man who has been the fastest in the world to reach 200, 250 and 350 Test wickets, and yet derided for being someone who thrives only on home conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India don't complain about playing on green decks: Swann on pitch criticism
- Ind vs Eng: The visitors were bundled out for 112 and 81 in consecutive days as India completed a 10-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. A total of 17 wickets fell on the second day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox