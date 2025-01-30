GALLE, Sri Lanka — Opener Usman Khawaja’s maiden double century powered Australia to a commanding 475 for three at lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Khawaja notches double century and Australia is 475-3 at lunch on 2nd day against Sri Lanka

The 38-year-old left-hander occupied the crease for more than 7 1-2 hours, compiling his career-best score and surpassing his previous highest of 195 not out against South Africa in Sydney in 2023.

Resuming on 147 overnight at Galle, Khawaja showed remarkable composure against Sri Lanka’s spinners, reaching the milestone with a sharp single to mid-off. He had his fair share of fortune — caught behind on 74 but saved by Sri Lanka’s failure to review, and then dropped on 90 by Kusal Mendis.

But he made the hosts pay with a batting master-class. His unbeaten 204 came off 298 balls, featuring 16 boundaries and a six.

Khawaja and captain Steve Smith, who became the 15th player in history and only the fourth Australian to cross 10,000 test runs on Day 1, forged a record 266-run partnership for the third wicket. They eclipsed the previous best stand of 200 between Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn in Kandy in 2004.

The stand was finally broken when Smith was trapped leg-before by Jeffrey Vandersay. His 141 off 251 balls included 12 fours and two sixes, further solidifying Australia’s dominant position.

Debutant Josh Inglis looked at ease in the middle, crafting an elegant 44 off just 46 deliveries with five boundaries.

Smith is captaining the Australian side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave. Australia recently won a five-test series against India in Australia which qualified it for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

The second test in the two-match series begins Feb. 6, also in Galle.

