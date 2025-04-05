Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khushdil Shah dragged away by security after Pakistan star furiously attacks fans during NZ ODI; PCB issues statement

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah attacked fans after the Mohammed Rizwan-led side faced a defeat in the third ODI against New Zealand. 

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah lost his cool as he charged towards some fans after the Mohammad Rizwan-led side faced a defeat in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Saturday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. It is not known what exactly prompted Khushdil to charge aggressively towards a section of the supporters.

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd during the third ODI. (AFP)
Pakistan's Khushdil Shah is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd during the third ODI. (AFP)

The fans repeatedly taunted Khushdil Shah over the team's performance on their tour to New Zealand, which saw them lose 1-4 in the five-match T20I series and 0-3 in the three-match ODI series.

In the end, the 30-year-old ended up losing his cool, attacking fans in the crowd. The other members of the support staff quickly came in and took Khushdil away before the scenes got uglier.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also issued an official statement, saying foreign spectators used abusive language towards the players. According to the statement, Khushdil took matters into his own hands once he heard anti-Pakistan slogans.

"The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field," the PCB said.

"When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto. Following the Pakistani team's complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators," the statement added.

Pakistan lose third ODI by 43 runs

Pakistan's lacklustre performance continued in the third and final ODI, and the visitors lost the last match of their tour by 43 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and co failed to chase down 265 in a rain-curtailed fixture.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played knocks of 50 and 37, keeping the visitors in the contest. However, once the duo lost their wickets, no other batter could step up, and in the end, the Kiwis registered a comfortable victory, winning the series 3-0.

It needs to be mentioned that Khushdil Shah was not in the playing XI for the third and final against the BlackCaps.

Earlier, Pakistan had lost the opening two ODIs as well. Previously, the BlackCaps defeated the visitors 4-1 in the five-match T20I series.

The times have been tough for Pakistan off late as earlier the side failed to reach the semi-final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs DC Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs DC Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Khushdil Shah dragged away by security after Pakistan star furiously attacks fans during NZ ODI; PCB issues statement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On