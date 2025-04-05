Khushdil Shah dragged away by security after Pakistan star furiously attacks fans during NZ ODI; PCB issues statement

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah lost his cool as he charged towards some fans after the Mohammad Rizwan-led side faced a defeat in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Saturday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. It is not known what exactly prompted Khushdil to charge aggressively towards a section of the supporters. Pakistan's Khushdil Shah is held back after reacting to comments from the crowd during the third ODI. (AFP)

The fans repeatedly taunted Khushdil Shah over the team's performance on their tour to New Zealand, which saw them lose 1-4 in the five-match T20I series and 0-3 in the three-match ODI series.

In the end, the 30-year-old ended up losing his cool, attacking fans in the crowd. The other members of the support staff quickly came in and took Khushdil away before the scenes got uglier.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also issued an official statement, saying foreign spectators used abusive language towards the players. According to the statement, Khushdil took matters into his own hands once he heard anti-Pakistan slogans.

"The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field," the PCB said.

"When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto. Following the Pakistani team's complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators," the statement added.

Pakistan lose third ODI by 43 runs

Pakistan's lacklustre performance continued in the third and final ODI, and the visitors lost the last match of their tour by 43 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and co failed to chase down 265 in a rain-curtailed fixture.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played knocks of 50 and 37, keeping the visitors in the contest. However, once the duo lost their wickets, no other batter could step up, and in the end, the Kiwis registered a comfortable victory, winning the series 3-0.

It needs to be mentioned that Khushdil Shah was not in the playing XI for the third and final against the BlackCaps.

Earlier, Pakistan had lost the opening two ODIs as well. Previously, the BlackCaps defeated the visitors 4-1 in the five-match T20I series.

The times have been tough for Pakistan off late as earlier the side failed to reach the semi-final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.