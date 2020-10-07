e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Kieron Pollard takes Break the Beard Challenge, credits Hardik Pandya for inspiration

Kieron Pollard takes Break the Beard Challenge, credits Hardik Pandya for inspiration

Ahead of their MI’s against Rajasthan Royals on October 6, Pollard decided to go for a makeover. He took the break the beard challenge, shaved off a part of his beard and donned a fresh new French cut on his face.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kieron Pollard Takes the Break the Beard Challenge
Kieron Pollard Takes the Break the Beard Challenge(Instagram)
         

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back and so is the famous ‘Break the Beard Challenge’. This had gotten popular among the cricketers in the previous season and this year, Mumbai Indians (MI) vice-captain Kieron Pollard happens to be the first player to take it up.

Ahead of their fixture against Rajasthan Royals on October 6, Pollard decided to go for a makeover. He shaved off a part of his beard and donned a fresh new French cut on his face. The veteran all-rounder gave credit to his MI teammate and close friend Hardik Pandya for drawing inspiration.

Before the RR clash, Pollard took to his Instagram handle to reveal his new look. In addition, he passed the ball to Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, asking him to take the challenge. He wrote, “Cheggit! New Season, New Polly! Taking the cue from my brother @hardikpandya93. #BreakTheBeard and Game ON! #MIvsKKR. @dk00019 Ready?”

Here’s the video where Polly surprised hi fans with his new avatar:

 

The new look not only garnered praises from his fans and followers but also played a luck factor for Pollard as Mumbai Indians thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. Pollard didn’t bat but picked up a wicket while bowling.

SuryaKumar Yadav was the star of the game who stole the show with his first fifty in this season. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a huge total of 193/4 where Suryakumar contributed with an innings of unbeaten 79 runs.

 

In reply, the Rajsthan Royals tumbled down as none of their batters, except Jos Buttler (70), could withstand the MI attack. Speedster Jaspreet Bumrah picked up 4 wickets in his spell and helped defeating RR by 57 runs.

 

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In