Former Australia captain 'nearly vomited' after hearing Steve Smith is their new Test opener

The decision to promote Steve Smith as Australia's Test opener continues to draw mixed reactions but none more straightforward and outrageous as Kim Hughes 'nearly vomiting' when he heard the news. The former captain instead feels Cameron Bancroft is better suited to replace the outgoing and just-retired David Warner citing Smith's recent record. Hughes, who in 1979 became Australia's youngest Test captain and led in 28 Tests, before his record was broken by Smith in 2014, reckons that by appointing Steve as an opener, Cricket Australia is sending 'wrong message'. Smith will open for Australia starting the Test series against West Indies on January 17. Will Steve Smith succeed in his role as Australia's Test opener?(AFP)

"I nearly vomited. I've got no doubts in my mind that if Cameron Bancroft played for New South Wales, he'd be in the Test side. He is in his prime," he told WA Sports.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Smith's new role has been backed by Michael Clarke, who feels Steve can become the best opening batter in the world in 12 months and even break Brian Lara's immortal 400. But as Hughes pointed out, Bancroft has been in red-hot form, scoring 512 runs from six matches at the average of 56.88 in the Sheffield Shield and emerging as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Hughes poked fun at Smith's mannerisms while batting and reasserted the importance of Australia's premier domestic First-Class tournament.

"Touch this, do this, do that [imitates Smith]… never want to leave when I am given out. He's like a petulant kid. Smith is struggling at the moment. He's been an absolute superstar, but as an opener, he is no more opener than me opening the bowling. He needs to stay at No.4, get his mojo back if you like, without all the fluff," Hughes said on News10 Australia.

"I think the other, and a very important thing is, you must reward those that are performing well, and our Sheffield Shield competition – yes it is not as strong as it used to be when he had our Test players playing in it – it is still the competition from which you can have a look and see who is playing well. I just think get Bancroft in there, it also sends a message to the Shield players that if you perform, you'll get picked. You may as well go and play marbles – it would be just shattering."