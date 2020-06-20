e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Kind of hungry to get back on the field: Shannon Gabriel on England series

Kind of hungry to get back on the field: Shannon Gabriel on England series

The 32-year-old Gabriel, who is returning from an injury, had played a major part in West Indies 2-1 over England at home in 2019.

cricket Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
Shannon Gabriel with England's Joe Root.
Shannon Gabriel with England's Joe Root.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

West Indies would unleash its pace attack to subdue hosts England in the upcoming Test series, a strategy which paid them rich dividends at home last year, says Caribbean fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

The 32-year-old Gabriel, who is returning from an injury, had played a major part in West Indies 2-1 over England at home in 2019.

“I don’t think the plans should change too much from what we did in the Caribbean. We used pace and that worked. What we did was successful. I don’t think we should fix anything that is not broken,” Gabriel told media via video conference.

READ | Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder in ODIs but I was sidelined: Irfan Pathan on what went wrong with his India career

The England-West Indies series will be the first international cricket contest since March when coronavirus halted all sporting action.

Gabriel, who has played 45 Tests, is among the reserves for this tour but is confident that he can regain full fitness before the series starts on July 8.He had undergone an ankle surgery recently.

“After being away from the game so long, almost six or seven months, you’re kind of hungry to get back on the field. I’m looking forward to the warm-up games and then we will take it from there. I’ve played a few Test matches before, so I know how to prepare,” Gabriel said.

”The last time I played (for West Indies) was the India series (last September) in Jamaica. I want to play, I want to be ready to play against England. I’m fully motivated. If you’re playing for your country and you’re not motivated, you really should be on the field. This is not about half-hearted. You have to be all in,” he said.

West Indies will have two inter-squad warm-up matches in Manchester before they travel to Southampton for the series-opener.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In