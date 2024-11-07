Menu Explore
King, Carty power Windies to clinch 8-wicket victory over England in 3rd ODI, seal 2-1 series win

ANI |
Nov 07, 2024 08:35 AM IST

Bridgetown [Barbados], : Top Caribbean batter Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to clinch an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

King, Carty power Windies to clinch 8-wicket victory over England in 3rd ODI, seal 2-1 series win

With the victory in the final game of the series, the Caribbeans managed to seal a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

After winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England and the hosts' decision did go in their favour.

England opener Phil Salt gave the Three Lions a fiery start in the inning. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England as no other batters could display a solid performance.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Sam Curran and Dan Mousley added some crucial runs at the end of the first inning for England.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. Roston Chase managed to take just one wicket.

During the run chase, Brandon King and Keacy Carty displayed a staggering performance and helped the Windies to clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second inning and failed to restrict 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England.

Brief score: England 263/8 vs West Indies 267/2 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

