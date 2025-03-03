KKR appoint Ajinkya Rahane as captain for IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer named his deputy

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Ajinkya Rahane as captain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The three-time IPL-winning side appointed Venkatesh Iyer as Rahane's deputy. KKR appoint Ajinkya Rahane as captain (KKR )

“It’s an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title,” said Rahane in an official statement on Monday.

KKR had picked up Rahane in the mega auction for a price of INR 1.5 crore, while the franchise broke the bank to acquire Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore.

“We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defence of our title," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said.

Before the auction, KKR had let go of Shreyas Iyer, their IPL 2024-winning captain. The franchise tried to buy back the right-handed batter at the auction, but it did not prove to be the case, as the Punjab Kings picked him up.

Shreyas will now lead the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

KKR to open IPL 2025 campaign against RCB

KKR will play their first match of the IPL 2025 season against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

Recently, RCB had named Rajat Patidar as their captain for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, KKR retained players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Ramandeep Singh.

The franchise retained Harshit and Ramandeep as uncapped players as they had not made their India debut by October 31, 2024.

In the auction, KKR picked up the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, and Umran Malik.

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane ©, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi , Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Umran Malik.